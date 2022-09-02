Here are the top stories today evening (Representative image) Source: Shutterstock

Here are the top stories this evening:

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said inflation is likely to go down in the coming months in India and the impact of high inflation is past its peak.

Mittul Kalawadia, who will manage ICICI Prudential MF’s recently launched PSU equity fund, says investors could make ‘meaningful gains’ as the business cycle improves in many sectors in which PSUs are dominant players. He also sees power sector stocks doing well.

SoftBank plans Vision Fund staff cuts of at least 20%

The Tokyo-based company will slash a minimum of 100 positions and may announce the job cuts as early as this month, said sources, asking not to be named as the information is not public.

RBI in talks with banks, fintech for digital currency rollout in FY23

The Reserve Bank of India is holding consultations with US fintech company FIS and is said to have asked four public sector banks in India to run a pilot Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) project ahead of a possible rollout in this financial year.

America’s employers slowed their hiring in August in the face of rising interest rates, high inflation and sluggish consumer spending, all of which weakened the outlook for the economy. The government reported that the economy added 315,000 jobs last month, down from 526,000 in July and below the average gain of the previous three months.

Investments in EV cell manufacturing to reach Rs 70,000 crore by 2030: ICRA

Rising electric vehicle (EV) penetration in India is set to drive Investments in cell manufacturing, the critical component in making EVs, which are estimated to exceed Rs 70,000 crore by 2030, said a report by credit rating agency ICRA on September 2.

Lot of capital chasing India right now—retail as well as foreign: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

The founder of the largest broking firm in India thinks India will outperform other countries but added he could not predict what direction the market will take.