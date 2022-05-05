Representative image

Here are the top stories this evening:

LIC IPO: Second day of bidding, issue fully subscribed

The portion set aside for policyholders has been subscribed 3.04 times, staff 2.20 times, and retail investors subscribed 92 percent. Meanwhile, QIBs have so far bid for 40 percent shares of their allotted quota and NII lapped up 47 percent of their portion.

Read full story here

WHO report suggests 3 times more coronavirus deaths than officially reported

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

A World Health Organization (WHO) report revealed on May 5 that almost three times more people have died of COVID-19 than the official data. As per the UN body, there were 14.9 million excess deaths associated with COVID-19 by the end of 2021. The official count of deaths directly attributable to COVID-19 and reported to WHO in that period, from January 2020 to the end of December 2021, is slightly more than 5.4 million. This means that the estimated toll is 9.5 million higher than the fatalities.

Read full story here

RBI's surprise rate hike raises plenty of questions

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to increase the policy repo rate by 40 basis points on May 4 certainly caught the markets by surprise. Everyone knew rate hikes were coming, but perhaps starting next month. As such, the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision to act now — before the next scheduled meeting — definitely throws up a few questions. The first of them being: have matters changed so much since April 8 that the MPC could not wait until June 8 to increase the repo rate?

Read full story here

TVS Motor Q4 Results | Net profit declines 5% YoY to Rs 275 crore

TVS Motor Company Ltd, on May 5, reported a 5 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 275 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 289 crore achieved during the corresponding quarter of previous financial year. On a sequential basis as well, the profit declined 5 percent from Rs 288 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

Read full story here

Marico Q4 results: Net profit up 13.2% to Rs 257 crore

FMCG firm and largest hair oil maker Marico Ltd reported an increase of 13.2 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 257 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. While the domestic business was steady in a challenging consumption environment, the international business posted a healthy double-digit revenue growth.

Read full story here

Dabur India Q4 profit falls 22% to Rs 294 crore on higher input cost

FMCG company Dabur India on May 5 reported a 22 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit to Rs 294 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, dented by higher input cost and impairment of goodwill of the Turkey arm.

Read full story here

Exclusive | EPFO interest rate credit likely to happen earlier than previous years

Millions of salaried employees will not be required to wait till the end of 2022 to get their FY22 PF interest credited to their account as the employees’ provident fund organisation (EPFO) is expected to complete the process well in advance. Crediting an interest rate of 8.1% earlier will also benefit EPFO’s financial health as the outgo will be less during PF claim settlements.

Read full story here

Exclusive | Ola Cars CEO Arun Sirdeshmukh and Ola group strategy head Amit Anchal to exit

SoftBank-backed Ola's vehicle commerce CEO Arun Sirdeshmukh and its chief of group strategy Amit Anchal are leaving the firm, people familiar with the matter said, marking crucial exits when it is grappling with a delay in its listing plans, even as quality issues dog Ola Electric's scooters.

Read full story here





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes