Here are the top stories this evening:

Taking Stock | Indian market succumbs to negative global cues, slides more than 1%

The Indian stock market, which opened after a day's break, couldn't repeat the stellar gains of August 30 as negative global cues dragged the benchmark indices lower by more than 1 percent lower on September 1.

Finally, Twitter starts testing much-in-demand edit button

Twitter users will soon be able to edit their tweets, with the micro-blogging platform on September 1 announcing that its team was testing the feature internally.

GST collections spike 28% over last year to Rs 1.44 lakh crore in August

India collected Rs 1.44 lakh crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in August, registering an increase of 28 percent from the mop-up a year back, the finance ministry said on September 1. However, when compared to the money collected in July, the August GST mop-up was 4 percent lower.

Maruti Suzuki's total sales up 26% to 1,65,173 units in August

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday reported a 26.37 per cent increase in total sales at 1,65,173 units in August 2022. The company had sold a total of 1,30,699 units in the same month last year.

Unemployment in Indian cities hits four-year low at 7.6% in April-June

India's urban unemployment rate fell to 7.6 percent in April-June, the lowest in over four years, from 8.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on August 31.

India to be region's fastest-growing aviation market over 20-year forecast period: Boeing India chief

India is positioned to become the region's fastest growing aviation market over a period of 20 years, Boeing India president Salil Gupte said on September 1. Gupte's prediction comes amid the ebbing threat of COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a sharp recovery of domestic air travel and international flights originating from India.

Unacademy's Partner & CMO quits

Karan Shroff, CMO (chief marketing officer) at SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn Unacademy, who was elevated as its Partner in September last year, has quit the company. In a LinkedIn post on September 1, Shroff said that he will be stepping down from his duties at Unacademy, three years after he joined the edtech unicorn as Vice President of Marketing.

