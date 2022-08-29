Here are the most interesting articles of the day (Representative image)

Here are the top stories this evening:

RIL AGM 2022: I will update you on Jio, Retail IPOs in my speech next year, says Mukesh Ambani

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani told shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd that he will share an update on the planned initial public offer (IPO) of Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio in the annual general meeting of the company next year. His statements come at a time when shareholders, investors, and the street was abuzz that the conglomerate may make announcements on the IPOs during the conglomerate’s forty-fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 29.

Read here to know more

Jio 5G by Diwali: Fastest network to connect India's every corner by end-2023: Mukesh Ambani

To build a pan-India 5G network, Reliance Group has committed an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore and Reliance Jio has lined up an ambitious roll-out plan to make it the fastest in the world, said group Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said at the 45th Annual General Meeting on Monday. “By December 2023, which is less than 18 months from today, we will deliver Jio 5G to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country,” he said.

Read here to know more

Reliance Industries AGM 2022: RIL to build gigacomplex for power electronics

At Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) annual general meeting today, Chairman Mukesh Ambani reiterated the company’s commitment to switching to greener fuel sources. RIL will build a new gigafactory for power electronics that will design and manufacture affordable and reliable power electronics, for telecommunications, cloud computing and IoT (internet of things) platforms.

Read here to know more

Reliance Retail set to foray into FMCG segment: Isha Ambani

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, is set to foray into the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment, the company’s director Isha Ambani announced at the 45th Annual General Meeting on August 29. With this foray, Reliance Retail will be competing with the likes of FMCG behemoths like Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Britannia etc.

Read here to know more

Reliance AGM 2022: Akash Ambani announces launch of Jio AIR FIBER device

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, during the 45th Annual General Meeting of RIL, announced the launch of a new Jio AIR FIBER plug-and-play device for users to experience fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. The single device solution offers a personal WiFi hotspot at home or offices, which is connected to ultra-high-speed Jio True 5G internet.

Read here to know more

Govt denies reports, says no plan to ban Chinese phones priced below Rs 12,000

There is no proposal under consideration to ban Chinese smartphones priced below Rs 12,000, government sources told CNBC TV18 on August 29, days after reports said that New Delhi was mulling over measures to oust cheaper made-in-China phones from the domestic market.

Read here to know more

No plan to rename Zomato app: CEO Deepinder Goyal

Zomato Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal said that the company’s rebranding as Eternal is an internal exercise and there are no plans to rename the company’s food delivery app.