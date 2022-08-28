Here are the top stories this evening:

Supertech Twin Towers reduced to dust in 9 seconds

It took just 9 seconds to change Noida’s skyline as the Supertech twin towers, declared illegal by the Supreme Court almost a year ago, were brought down on August 28 using the controlled implosion method. The demolition was conducted at 2:30 pm at sector 93 A, Noida, by Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, which had been roped in by Supertech to demolish the structures.

Twin towers demolition: Supertech says it lost Rs 500 crore

Realty firm Supertech Ltd has incurred a loss of about Rs 500 crore, including construction and interest costs, because of the demolition of its twin towers in Noida, the company's Chairman R K Arora told news agency PTI.

Congress presidential election to be held on October 17

The election for the post of Congress president will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be held on October 19 and the results will be declared on the same day. It remains to be seen whether former party chief Rahul Gandhi will be a contender for the top post.

Asia Cup 2022 | India vs Pakistan: It's more than just a cricket match

The cricket teams of India and Pakistan will clash today in their first match of Asia Cup 2022. The game is set to begin at 7:30 pm (IST). The history behind the two nations and their highly intense rivalry over the years gives the match gigantic proportions and is looked at as much more than just another cricket match.

Thyrocare founder wants to invest 'minimum Rs 100 crore' in goat farming business

Thyrocare founder Dr Arokiaswamy Velumani on Sunday tweeted that he was looking forward to investing a minimum of Rs 100 crore in goat farming business. Realising that the idea may take many by surprise, he revealed that goat farming was his first failure in life and he was only 10.

Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in 'climate catastrophe'

Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials said Sunday, as the country's climate minister called the deadly monsoon season "a serious climate catastrophe". Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis.

Apple may face antitrust suit for AirTags

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has Apple in its sights, as it gathers evidence for an anti-trust lawsuit against the Cupertino, US-based technology giant. Lawyers for the DOJ are in the early stages of drafting the potential complaint, American news website Politico quoted sources as saying.