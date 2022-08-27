Here are the top stories this evening:

Zomato pilots grocery delivery on its app through Blinkit in Delhi-NCR

While the minimum order value for free grocery delivery on the Blinkit app for the Delhi-NCR customers was being shown as Rs 150, the amount was Rs 49 only on the Zomato app.

More here

Noida twin towers demolition: Should NCR residents worry about pollution?

On August 28, Noida's Supertech Twin Towers are going to be razed to the ground through a controlled implosion, as per a Supreme Court (SC) order. Despite the best efforts of Edifice Engineering, the firm in charge of the demolition, a sizable dust cloud is predicted to develop in the vicinity.

More here

Future Lifestyle Fashions loss narrows to Rs 136 crore

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 348.08 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, said FLFL, the fashion and apparel retailer arm of the Future group, in a BSE filing.

More here

As India designs its carbon trading market, here are pitfalls it must avoid

Last year, the India division of the World Resources Institute (WRI), a global research non-profit, designed a mock carbon credit trading marketplace and invited 20 leading listed companies to participate.

More here

Justice UU Lalit takes oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India

As the CJI, Justice Lalit will have a tenure of 74 days and would demit office on November 8 on attaining the age of 65 years. Justice DY Chandrachud, the senior-most judge after Justice Lalit, is next in line to be the chief justice of India.

More here

Coradia iLint, world's first hydrogen-powered passenger train, flagged off in Germany

The hydrogen-powered trains have a "range of 1,000 kilometres", can clock a top speed of "140 kph" and are "emission-free in operation", French company Alstom, which manufactured the trains, has said.

More here

The Asia Cup may make or break Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli led India for the last time in T20 internationals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last October, venue for the ICC Cricket World Cup. At the end of that tournament, where India did not qualify for the semis, he was replaced by Rohit Sharma, first as T20 captain and subsequently the all-format captain.

More here