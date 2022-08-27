English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 27, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST
    (Representational image: Aliis Sinisalu via Unsplash)

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Zomato pilots grocery delivery on its app through Blinkit in Delhi-NCR

    While the minimum order value for free grocery delivery on the Blinkit app for the Delhi-NCR customers was being shown as Rs 150, the amount was Rs 49 only on the Zomato app.

    Noida twin towers demolition: Should NCR residents worry about pollution?

    Close

    On August 28, Noida's Supertech Twin Towers are going to be razed to the ground through a controlled implosion, as per a Supreme Court (SC) order. Despite the best efforts of Edifice Engineering, the firm in charge of the demolition, a sizable dust cloud is predicted to develop in the vicinity.

    Future Lifestyle Fashions loss narrows to Rs 136 crore

    The company had posted a net loss of Rs 348.08 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, said FLFL, the fashion and apparel retailer arm of the Future group, in a BSE filing.

    As India designs its carbon trading market, here are pitfalls it must avoid 

    Last year, the India division of the World Resources Institute (WRI), a global research non-profit, designed a mock carbon credit trading marketplace and invited 20 leading listed companies to participate.

    Justice UU Lalit takes oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India 

    As the CJI, Justice Lalit will have a tenure of 74 days and would demit office on November 8 on attaining the age of 65 years. Justice DY Chandrachud, the senior-most judge after Justice Lalit, is next in line to be the chief justice of India.

    Coradia iLint, world's first hydrogen-powered passenger train, flagged off in Germany

    The hydrogen-powered trains have a "range of 1,000 kilometres", can clock a top speed of "140 kph" and are "emission-free in operation", French company Alstom, which manufactured the trains, has said.

    The Asia Cup may make or break Virat Kohli 

    Virat Kohli led India for the last time in T20 internationals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last October, venue for the ICC Cricket World Cup. At the end of that tournament, where India did not qualify for the semis, he was replaced by Rohit Sharma, first as T20 captain and subsequently the all-format captain.

    Tags: #Moneycontrol Selects
    first published: Aug 27, 2022 08:22 pm
