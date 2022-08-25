Here are the top stories this evening:

Indian Oil Corp to spend $25 billion on net zero target

Indian Oil Corp, the country’s biggest refiner, said it plans to spend 2 trillion rupees ($25 billion) to achieve carbon neutrality by 2046. The company will target Scope 1 and 2 emissions under its net zero aim, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman of the state-owned refiner-cum-fuel retailer, said on Thursday. It plans to achieve 60% of the goal through mitigation and the rest via offsets, including buying carbon credits, Vaidya said.

Former CEA K Subramanian to take over as Executive Director at IMF

The government on August 25 announced that former chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian will take over as its Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from November 1. Subramanian's appointment will be for a period of three years.

Sensex, Nifty erase gains to end in the red: Factors that led to the move

Indian markets erased all its morning gains and turned negative. The benchmark Sensex and Nifty, which had risen as much as 0.7 percent each in morning trade, erased all its gains. At closing, the benchmark Sensex dropped 0.53 percent or 310 points to 58,774 while the Nifty lost 0.47 percent or 82 points to 17,522. Analysts said markets have factored in an aggressive rate hike from the Federal Reserve, but nevertheless may remain volatile ahead of monthly expiry.

Cabinet tweaks policy to allow ban of wheat flour exports as global demand shoots up

With an eye on curbing fast-rising prices of wheat flour in the domestic market, and ensuring food security, the Centre has now brought in policy changes that can finally restrict the export of wheat flour, especially Atta. The Union Cabinet on August 25 approved a proposal to amend the existing policy which exempts wheat or meslin flour from any form of export restrictions and bans, the Commerce and Industry Department said.

HDFC Bank to buy nearly 10% stake in Go Digit Life Insurance

HDFC Bank on August 25 announced it will invest Rs 49.9 crore to Rs 69.9 crore in Go Digit Life Insurance in two tranches to acquire up to a 9.94 percent equity stake in the company. The private lender stated that it has entered into "an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance.

Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: Edifice completes floor-to-floor interconnection work

Three days ahead of the demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers, Edifice Engineering, the company responsible for carrying out the controlled implosion, has completed floor to floor interconnection of explosives in both the towers on August 25. Edifice had already completed rigging of both the towers with explosives on August 22.

Relief to Air India employees: Bombay HC gives time till September 24 to clear housing colonies

In what comes as a relief for Air India staff residing in housing colonies, the Bombay High Court on August 25 extended the time period of clearing out such residential colonies in Mumbai and Delhi till September 24.

