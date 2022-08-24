English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Govt said to weigh selling at least 51% of $5 billion IDBI B​ank

    Officials in the government and the state-backed Life Insurance Corp. of India, which together own about 94% of IDBI Bank’s shares, are in talks about how much of their stakes they plan to sell. Both parties are expected to retain a stake in the lender after the sale.

    Bankers say new overseas investment rules to aid banks’ loan recovery, stop asset theft

    Bankers have given thumbs up to the government's new investment rules that make it difficult to move money overseas for those having NPA accounts and wilful defaulters, saying it will stop siphoning off of assets and aid loan recovery by banks.

    MC Exclusive | India’s rate-setters on growth, inflation and forward guidance

    Moneycontrol interviewed the three external members of the Monetary Policy Committee - Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma - over the last week and got their views on the economy and monetary policy.

    PM Modi’s nuclear power push gains traction with new plants on way

    India’s largest power producer is looking to develop another massive nuclear project just weeks after announcing its entry into the sector, a sign that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expansion into atomic energy is gaining momentum.

    How Ethereum Merge will mark a significant milestone in the crypto world

    Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain in the world by market capitalisation, will undergo a massive network update around September 15, 2022, which will completely transition it to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm from the current proof-of-work (PoW).

    GMR Sports expands portfolio in domestic leagues, eyes growth in homegrown sports

    GMR Sports, the co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, is betting on homegrown sports like kabaddi and kho kho. After buying a franchise in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the company invested in a new league called Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK), which is in its debut season this year.

    Friend remembers Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

    Former money market star Ajay Kayan reminisces about his association with the legendary investor known as the Big Bull, who died in Mumbai on August 14 at age 62.

    first published: Aug 24, 2022 06:43 pm
