(Representative image) Source: Shutterstock

Here are the top stories this evening:

Adani media arm to indirectly acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), the media arm of Adani Group, will indirectly acquire 29.18 percent stake in media giant NDTV. The acquisition will be made through Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL), wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL, which is owned by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL).

Read here to know more

Govt to approach capital market to raise funds for four road projects

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government will approach the capital market next month to raise funds for four road projects. The money will be raised through Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), and there will be an investment limit of Rs 10 lakh for retail investors, he added.

Read here to know more

Taking Stock | Market snaps 2-day losing streak; Sensex up 257 points, Nifty above 17,550

The Indian market snapped a two-day losing streak and ended on a positive note on August 23 amid high volatility, helped by gains in auto, bank, metal and oil & gas stocks.

Read here to know more

TCS says no delay in variable payout process, 100% being paid out in Q1

IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) clarified on June 23 that it has not delayed variable pay to employees for Q1 and that it was normal to give it in the first or second month.

Read here to know more

Hotel Ashok monetisation: Indian Hotels, DLF among 22 entities to show interest in bidding

Twenty-two entities, including Indian Hotels and DLF, have shown interest in bidding to develop and manage The Ashok, a 5-star hotel in the heart of the national capital owned by the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC). ITDC will seek investor feedback on the monetisation of The Ashok's vacant land as well, and successful bidders may be allowed construction of service apartments and convention centres.

Read here to know more

RBI crackdown on digital lenders to hit NBFC, fintech business models, raise costs

Non-banking finance companies and fintechs operating in the digital lending space are staring at a major overhaul of operations, tweaking of business models and a rise in costs after the Reserve Bank tightened the guidelines for such lending.