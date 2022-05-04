Here are the top stories this evening:

Ahead of US Fed decision, RBI is latest central bank to take rate action

In a move that sent shockwaves through the market, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the policy repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 percent on May 4. High inflation has forced several central banks to increase policy rates but there has been a pick-up in rate action in recent days ahead of a likely rate hike announcement by the world's most important central bank.

Taking Stock | RBI rate hike stuns markets; benchmarks lose 2.3 percent

India’s benchmark stock indices were in for a shocker on an already volatile day as the Reserve Bank of India decided to implement its first rate increase since the onset of the pandemic. The hike came into effect immediately and sent both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 plunging 2.3 percent. The 30-share Sensex lost 1,306.96 points to close at 55,669.03, while the Nifty shed 391.50 points to end at 16,677.60 points on May 4.

RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps: How is it going to affect borrowers and depositors?

All of a sudden-and entirely unexpected-the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 4 increased the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 percent for the first time in almost two years since the start of the pandemic in 2020. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. This comes when inflation has been rising to an 18-month high amidst a rebound in domestic economic activity.

RBI Policy | Repo rate hike along with cost-push inflation in construction likely to slow down housing market’s growth: Experts

In a bid to contain inflation, the Reserve Bank of India on May 4 increased the benchmark lending rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40 percent for the first time in two years. This, say real estate experts, is not welcome as the repo rate hike coupled with cost-push inflation in construction is likely to slow down the growth trajectory of the residential sector, which does not augur well for the Indian real estate sector.

LIC IPO: India's biggest public issue ticks almost all the boxes on day one of subscription

The blockbuster IPO of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) got 67 percent subscription on day one of the opening of the offer, with strong demand coming from the policyholders, employees and retail investors. LIC policyholders led the bout as they lapped up twice (1.99 times) their portion of the offer. The portion allocated to the employees also got fully subscribed (1.17 times) on day one itself while the retail investors closed on 60 percent of their allocated portion.

Kotak Mahindra Bank open for 'right opportunities', says Uday Kotak

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank is looking at 'right opportunities' going ahead, its managing director and chief executive officer Uday Kotak told Moneycontrol on May 4. Kotak's comments are significant as it comes against the backdrop of consolidation in the banking sector.

Definite link between climate change and rise in average temperatures, says top Skymet climate scientist

Climate change is sending the temperature soaring in India, even though the monsoon is expected to be normal. Several cities in the country have breached a 45-degree mark says Mahesh Palawat; average nationwide temperature in March was 33.1°C, beating out the 32.7°C recorded in March 2021, the third warmest on record, he says.

