    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Taking Stock | Market sees worst fall in 2 months; Sensex plunges 872 pts, Nifty ends below 17,500

    The market continued the previous week's losing momentum and fell for the second consecutive session on August 22 amid selling across the sectors on the back of weak global markets and a rising dollar index as investors remained worried over the possibility of a continued aggressive rate hike by Fed going ahead.

    Radhakishan Damani to be at the helm of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Trust

    Trusted friend, guru and ace investor-entrepreneur Radhakishan Damani is understood to be the main trustee of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s estate. The other trustees include Kalpraj Dharamshi and Amal Parikh, both confidantes of Jhunjhunwala. According to sources, the trustee, Radhakishan Damani, will have the final say in the main publicly listed investments of Jhunjhunwala.

    Infosys cuts average variable payout to 70% for Q1FY23 on margin pressure

    Software services major Infosys has reduced the variable payout for employees for the first quarter of FY23 due to the impact on margins. An email sent to employees, a copy of which Moneycontrol has accessed, said that at an organisation level, the average variable payout is 70 percent.

    Johnson & Johnson won’t take controversial baby powder off shelves in India

    Johnson and Johnson, the US company that is discontinuing its talc-based baby powder globally in the face of lawsuits claiming it contains a cancer-causing substance, has no plan to take the product off the market in India.

    Adani Group beats Mukesh Ambani-led firms as 2nd most valued conglomerate

    Adani Group has become the second most valued Indian conglomerate in terms of market capitalisation, beating Mukesh Ambani Group that have much higher revenues.

    Financial services are a basic need like roti, kapda, makaan, says Groww founder Lalit Keshre

    Lalit Keshre, co-founder and CEO of investment platform Groww, believes that the India story has immense potential for fintechs that are making financial services accessible through technology. In a conversation with Chandra R Srikanth for CNN News18’s Bits to Billions, Keshre said that in his view, multiple billion-dollar companies will emerge in the financial services space owing to the huge market that is yet to be captured. "People in India need financial services. It is a basic need like roti, kapda, makaan (food, clothing, shelter) and financial services," said Keshre.

    Banks step up credit card play ahead of festive season

    As the pandemic ebbs, banks are pushing the pedal on credit card issuances, betting that an economic revival will lift consumer spending and lead to lower delinquencies. Lenders are coming up with innovative products, entering co-branded partnerships and luring customers with attractive cashbacks as they look to tap the upcoming festive demand.

