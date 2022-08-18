Here are the top stories this evening:

RBI Bulletin | Inflation will fall to 5% in Q1 FY24

India’s headline retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, will ease to 5 percent by April-June of the next fiscal year, the Reserve Bank of India said in the monthly bulletin released on August 18.

Read here to know more

More trouble for Slice: SBM Bank India to stop onboarding new customers for credit on PPI

Troubles are mounting for Tiger Global-backed unicorn fintech Slice as its prepaid card partner State Bank of Mauritius India is looking to pause the onboarding of new customers until further clarity emerges on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) views on the model.

Read here to know more

A big bang approach to PSB privatisation may do more harm than good: RBI Bulletin

The latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin published on August 18 suggests that a big bang approach to privatisation of government-owned banks may do more harm than good. A paper published in the bulletin analyses various pros and cons of privatisation and identifies how an emerging economy like India may face more challenges due to the privatisation of banks.

Click here to read more

Zomato-owned Blinkit pilots print out service at Rs 9-19 per page

Zomato-owned quick commerce company Blinkit has started a printout service in Gurugram, charging an amount of Rs 9 per page for black and white printing and Rs 19 for coloured.

Further, a delivery fee of Rs 25 will be levied by the company for every such order.

Click here to read more.

Suspicious boat with weapons found off Raigad coast in Maharashtra

A suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles and bullets was found off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra on Thursday, a police official said. Some locals spotted the boat, having no crew member, in Shrivardhan area, located more than 190 km from Mumbai, and alerted security agencies.

Read here to know more

Exclusive | Indian exports may lose EU tariff benefits

India is not expected to challenge the European Union (EU) for cutting out Indian exports from trade benefits under its Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) scheme, senior officials in the know have told Moneycontrol. The EU has announced that exports from India will become ineligible for benefits under the GSP scheme from 1 Jan 2023.

Read here to know more

DRDO develops a facial recognition system that can penetrate masks, disguise

When Covid forced everyone to hide behind masks, one lot was happy: the criminals. Now they could find it easier to disappear into the crowd as identifying a person became more difficult. With such a threat, there was talk of the deployment of a facial recognition system that can detect faces with masks or disguises during the pandemic. However, it turns out that Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India's premier defence laboratory, has indeed developed such a system.

Read here to know more