    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    August 15, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    KKR to sell entire 27% stake in Max Healthcare tomorrow, likely to raise Rs 9,000 crore

    US private equity major KKR will be selling its entire 27 percent stake in hospital chain Max Healthcare on August 16, and is likely to raise Rs 9,000 crore through the transaction.

    Ola Electric unveils new electric two-wheeler Ola S1, set to launch electric cars by 2024

    The company has also set a target to produce one million electric cars, 10 million two-wheelers and 100 Gigawatt per hour (Gwh) of battery cells every year, said Ola Electric’s founder and Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal during the virtual launch event on August 15.

    India is in a very good position right now, global geopolitics is in our favour: Nandan Nilekani

    In a wide-ranging conversation with Moneycontrol, Nilekani opened up on his vision for India, how long he plans to stay at Infosys, why Aadhaar is irreversible and what startups can do to defend themselves against the funding winter

    PM’s I-day speech names 5 pillars for India’s development

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a person who continuously strives to stay ahead of the curve. This is evident as much in his sartorial style (he has developed a penchant for sky blue waistcoats of late), as in his communication.

    Reliance Foundation Hospital gets calls threatening Mukesh Ambani & family; 1 detained from Dahisar

    The Reliance Foundation Hospital on Monday received calls threatening Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family, following which the Mumbai Police launched an investigation, leading to the detention of one person.

    Brightcom Group reports 163% jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 277 crore

    Digital marketing solutions provider Brightcom Group (BCG) on August 15 reported growth of 162.66% in post-tax profit at Rs 277.24 crore and a growth of 126.38% in consolidated revenues at Rs 1,480.61 crore during June 2022 quarter.

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala | His greatest investment hits, and odd misses

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the biggest and most vociferous believer in India’s potential, both economic and social, passed away on the morning of August 14, the eve of the country’s 76th Independence Day. The trader-turned-investor has left behind a legacy of taking the equity cult to the masses in his inimical style and a portfolio worth nearly Rs 32,000 crore.

