Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's cremation at 10:30 pm, family waits for brother's arrival from Dubai for last rites

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the early hours of today, will be cremated in Mumbai at 10:30 pm. The bereaved family members are waiting for his brother's arrival from Dubai for the last rites.

Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal lead India Inc in paying tributes to Jhunjhunwala

Industrialist Gautam Adani and mining baron Anil Agarwal on Sunday led India Inc in paying tributes to veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away early this morning.

Maharashtra cabinet: Devendra Fadnavis gets home, finance and law ministries; Eknath Shinde keeps PWD, environment

Around 45 days after taking oath as Maharashtra chief minister, Eknath Shinde on August 14 allotted portfolios, with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis being assigned the key ministries of state home affairs and finance and planning.

PM Narendra Modi may announce 'Heal in India', 'Heal by India' projects on Independence Day, say sources

Inflationary pressure on some raw material inputs for the FMCG industry is abating but the manufacturers expect its impact on price and margins to continue in the current quarter. In the April-June quarter, listed FMCG companies including – HUL, ITC, Godrej Consumer Product, Nestle, Dabur and Britannia delivered mixed results, reporting impact on their margins and mostly, a drop in volume in some categories.

Delhi traders fear impact on business as Covid cases rise, urge govt to take steps carefully

The recent rise in Covid cases in Delhi has the traders worried about their business which, they say, is yet to recover from the losses incurred due to the lockdowns in the last two years. Fearing that any further increase in coronavirus cases might lead the authorities to impose restrictions, traders have urged the city government to take steps carefully so that businesses don’t suffer.

At least 40 killed in Egypt church fire, security sources say

At least 40 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday, two security sources told Reuters.

Days after Pelosi visit, US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan amid China tensions

A United States lawmaker delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day visit during which they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to come amid continued military tensions with the island's giant neighbour China. Beijing, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been holding military drills around the island to express its anger at this month's visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

