    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 13, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Anshu Jain, ace banker and Deutsche Bank's ex-CEO, dies at 59

    Anshu Jain, ace investment banker and former chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, died on August 13, CNBC TV-18 reported. The 59-year-old, who was last serving as the president of Cantor Fitzgerald LP, has left behind his wife and two kids.

    In airline dogfight, fares drop except on certain routes

    The two-plus year hiatus on price wars in the Indian skies has come to an end. As the government announced withdrawal of fare caps which have been in place since May 2020, airfares are nosediving in many sectors. This is likely to put an end to the regime of high air fares and squeeze profitability, putting financially weak airlines in a spot.

    Sri Lanka gives nod for docking of Chinese research ship at Hambantota port on August 16

    The Sri Lankan government has allowed a high-tech Chinese research ship to dock at the southern port of Hambantota on August 16, official sources told news agency PTI.

    Who is Hadi Matar, the 24-year-old who stabbed Salman Rushdie?

    New York state police has identified Hadi Matar as the man who stabbed Salman Rushdie at a literary event on Friday. Matar is currently in police custody.

    Hadi Matar is a 24-year-old who reportedly hails from New Jersey. His last listed address was in Fairview, a Bergen County borough in New Jersey.

    I-Day celebration: 7,000 invitees expected at Red Fort, Delhi Police beef up security

    A multi-layered security cover has been put in place and facial recognition system (FRS) cameras installed at the entry point of the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day, officials said on Saturday.

    Noida twin towers: First batch of explosives reaches site amid tight security

    The process for rigging Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida with explosives started Saturday, with the nearly 100-metre-all structures set to be demolished on August 28, officials said.

    Punjab govt issues notification providing former MLAs pension for only one term

    The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the Punjab governor to a Bill in this regard.

