LIC IPO opens on Wednesday, 4 May: Should you subscribe?

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will launch the biggest initial public offer (IPO) in the history of Indian stock markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Through this IPO, the government of India will be liquidating its 3.5 percent stake in the corporation, and aims to mop up about Rs 21,000 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 902 – 949 per share. This will result in an implied market capitalisation of Rs 6 lakh crore for the company.

HDFC Q4 net profit surges 16.4% YoY to Rs 3,700 crore, beats estimate

Housing Development Finance Corporation on May 2 reported a 16.4 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 3,700 crore for the quarter ended March, which was above analysts' estimate of Rs 3,306.7 crore. The company's board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

FMCG to see further pricing action: Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and MD, HUL

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry will see more price hikes in the quarters ahead on account of unabated inflation in palm oil and crude oil, Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and MD, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) told Moneycontrol in a recent interview. According to Mehta, the prices will continue to inch up till commodity prices do not abate.

Exclusive Interview | In my 44 years with HDFC, I have not seen housing demand the way it is today, says Deepak Parekh

On April 4, India’s largest mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and HDFC Bank announced the merger of the two entities in a deal that is seen as a landmark event in the history of the Indian banking sector. Together, the combined entity will have a market-cap of Rs 12.8 lakh crore and a balance sheet size of Rs 17.9 lakh crore. In other words, the resultant entity will be only second to State Bank of India (SBI) in size.

In an exclusive, freewheeling chat with Moneycontrol, Deepak Parekh, iconic banker and chairman of HDFC, spoke about a range of critical issues concerning the company, including the challenges ahead and his own plans post retirement.

ALLEN: Maheshwari brothers of Kota have built a coaching empire brick by brick

From a grand total of eight students studying at their home 34 years ago to an institution that has hundreds of IITians on its rolls, the Maheshwari brothers of Kota have built a coaching empire brick by brick. An institute that started with a table at home now has 15 buildings with a capacity of 5,000 to 25,000 students each in Kota alone. On May 1, James Murdoch and Uday Shankar-led platform Bodhi Tree Systems announced an investment of $600 million in the test prep firm.

India’s power crisis is an opportunity to spur clean energy transition

Heat waves are sweeping across India, with March 2022 was the hottest March since 1901. The high temperatures have continued in April and this is adding to the woes of the power distribution companies which are trying to meet increasing electricity demand.

IDBI Bank eyeing 10-12% loan growth in FY23, will cut down bad debt, says MD Rakesh Sharma

IDBI Bank was targeting loan growth of 10 to 12 percent this financial year and reducing bad assets gradually, managing director and chief executive officer Rakesh Sharma said on May 2 after the lender shared its numbers for the March quarter. IDBI Bank is looking to bring down gross bad loan ratio to below 14 percent by March 2023 and below 10 percent by March 2024, the executive said.

