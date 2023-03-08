Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon — International Women's Day special edition

Here are the top picks from our International Women's Day stories this afternoon:

‘Women wanting to join the real estate sector should forget they are women’

For Aditi Watve, City Lead, Capital Markets, Pune, at ANAROCK Group, brokering land deals is a cakewalk. After all, she has concluded transactions worth more than Rs 5,000 crore to date. However, from dealing with farmers who found it difficult to have a conversation with a woman to forgetting to broker a deal to being asked at project sites if she can climb a ladder, her journey has not been easy. Read more about her, here.

Bullet-proof fabric, and 19 more cool inventions by women

Moneycontrol News