Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon — International Women's Day special edition

A round-up of the big stories

Here are the top picks from our International Women's Day stories this afternoon:

‘Women wanting to join the real estate sector should forget they are women’

For Aditi Watve, City Lead, Capital Markets, Pune, at ANAROCK Group, brokering land deals is a cakewalk. After all, she has concluded transactions worth more than Rs 5,000 crore to date. However, from dealing with farmers who found it difficult to have a conversation with a woman to forgetting to broker a deal to being asked at project sites if she can climb a ladder, her journey has not been easy. Read more about her, here.

Bullet-proof fabric, and 19 more cool inventions by women

Windshield wiper, disposable diapers, aquarium, Word processor, ironing board — all these and several other everyday things were invented by women. Read the full list here.

Women's Day 2023 | Walking in a man’s world

Walking is an underrated pleasure. It’s a slow and relaxing way of exploring a city. Walking, even leisurely, can help improve mental and physical health, according to a number of studies. That said, walking leisurely and safely is a privilege a lot of us don’t have, especially women. Read here.

6 financial steps to improve the financial health of working women

Although women have progressed on several socioeconomic fronts, there is still a long way to go to close the gender gap in terms of financial service products. A major reason for this gender divide is the lack of awareness among working women about financial products and financial planning. Read more here.

International Women's Day 2023: 5 female world leaders who made a difference

Throughout history, women have made significant contributions to the world of politics. On International Women's Day, we honour five women world leaders who made significant contributions to their countries. Read here to know more about them

Women shouldn't drift along, putting others’ happiness before theirs: Devina Mehra

Young women should treat their happiness and aspirations as a priority, and not drift along with others’ plans, Devina Mehra, chairperson and managing director, First Global, has said, suggesting a benchmarking system to ensure that no one runs off course. Read more here.