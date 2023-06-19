Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon

Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes may boost bank deposits, repayment of loans: SBI study

An SBI study said on June 19 that the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes will boost bank deposits, repayment of loans, and have a positive impact on consumption and Reserve Bank of India's retail CBDC (central bank digital currency). Read more.

Target is to have technology be 20 to 25% of the Indian GDP by 2025-26 says IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Indian Government has set a goal of making technology 20-25 per cent of the nation's GDP by 2025, India's IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has told Indian American entrepreneurs and asked them to be part of this story of India. Read more.

Airbus set for splashy Paris debut with 500-jet IndiGo order

Airbus SE is poised for a grand entrance at the Paris Air Show, where the European planemaker could announce a record 500-aircraft agreement with Indian carrier IndiGo on the first day. The proposed order, which would double the airline’s existing backlog, is for A320neo family aircraft, according to people familiar with the negotiations. Read here

MC Selects

Using AI, Income-Tax department sends notices to tax evaders for fake donations

The Income Tax Department is reassessing several income tax returns, especially those in which deductions have been claimed for donations made to charitable trusts and political parties during FY19. Read more.

Crypto investment platform Coinswitch plans foray into Indian stocks trading

Cryptocurrency investment platform Coinswitch is exploring options to enter in to Indian stocks trading and compete with new age technology-driven brokerage firms such as Zerodha, Groww, Upstox, and Paytm Money. Read more.