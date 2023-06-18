Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

RBI dismisses reports of missing Rs 500 notes, cites misinterpretation of RTI data

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) clarified on June 17 that reports regarding missing Rs 500 notes are incorrect and based on an erroneous interpretation of information obtained under the Right to Information Act, 2005 from the printing presses. Read more

Unusual trading activity, criminal background, dodgy clients: Beware, this firm has eyes on you

When you try to open an account with a broker, say Zerodha or IIFL Securities, your name, number, and official ID, among many other details, get vetted by a vendor. This company screens your profile, checks whether you are an offender, and assigns a risk profile – all in 300 milliseconds. Know more

Bulk Deals: Quant MF buys 2.15% in IKIO Lighting, Canada-based pension fund sells nearly Rs 100 crore shares in Piramal Pharma

Quant Mutual Fund has acquired more than 2 percent equity stake in IKIO Lighting on its listing day, while a Canada-based pension fund has sold nearly Rs 100 crore shares in Piramal Pharma via open market transactions on June 16. Read more

MC Selects

PM Modi proposes G20 membership for African Union

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the leaders of the G20 nations, proposing that the African Union be given full membership of the grouping at its upcoming summit in India, official sources said on Saturday. Read more

How LIC Mutual Fund's chief executive plans to turn the tortoise into a hare

When India’s largest insurance company sponsors a mutual fund house that is India’s 24th largest in terms of assets under management, there is a problem. But TS Ramakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LIC Mutual Fund, who has just completed a year at the fund house, has a plan to resuscitate it from the insignificant existence it has had for a long. Click to know more

Tata Steel plans Rs 16,000 crore consolidated capex in FY24

Industry giant Tata Steel is planning a consolidated capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 16,000 crore for its domestic and global operations during the current financial year, according to its top management. Read more