    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

    Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 18, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST
    Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

    RBI dismisses reports of missing Rs 500 notes, cites misinterpretation of RTI data

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) clarified on June 17 that reports regarding missing Rs 500 notes are incorrect and based on an erroneous interpretation of information obtained under the Right to Information Act, 2005 from the printing presses. Read more

    Unusual trading activity, criminal background, dodgy clients: Beware, this firm has eyes on you

    When you try to open an account with a broker, say Zerodha or IIFL Securities, your name, number, and official ID, among many other details, get vetted by a vendor. This company screens your profile, checks whether you are an offender, and assigns a risk profile – all in 300 milliseconds. Know more

    Bulk Deals: Quant MF buys 2.15% in IKIO Lighting, Canada-based pension fund sells nearly Rs 100 crore shares in Piramal Pharma

    Related stories

    Quant Mutual Fund has acquired more than 2 percent equity stake in IKIO Lighting on its listing day, while a Canada-based pension fund has sold nearly Rs 100 crore shares in Piramal Pharma via open market transactions on June 16. Read more

    PM Modi proposes G20 membership for African Union

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the leaders of the G20 nations, proposing that the African Union be given full membership of the grouping at its upcoming summit in India, official sources said on Saturday. Read more

    How LIC Mutual Fund's chief executive plans to turn the tortoise into a hare

    When India’s largest insurance company sponsors a mutual fund house that is India’s 24th largest in terms of assets under management, there is a problem. But TS Ramakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LIC Mutual Fund, who has just completed a year at the fund house, has a plan to resuscitate it from the insignificant existence it has had for a long. Click to know more

    Tata Steel plans Rs 16,000 crore consolidated capex in FY24

    Industry giant Tata Steel is planning a consolidated capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 16,000 crore for its domestic and global operations during the current financial year, according to its top management. Read more

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
