Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Singapore Airlines denies media report on raising stake in Air India

Singapore's state carrier's statement was in response to a media report saying it had raised its stake in the Indian airline to about 40%.

Exclusive: SoftBank looks to book gains in Paytm, Zomato, may sell shares in open market

SoftBank is likely to sell shares in the two startups in smaller tranches in the open market, rather than through block deals, sources have said.

Entrepreneurship in focus at private universities beyond tier-I cities

What is unique to such universities is that such projects try to address the problems of the common people on a sustainable basis.

Micron nears $1 billion investment in India chip packaging plant

An announcement could be made as soon as when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the US next week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

RBI approves re-appointment of P Vasudevan as MD, CEO of Equitas Small Finance Bank

P Vasudevan has been re-appointment as the head of the bank for three years.

TCS, Transamerica agree to end administration agreement earlier than planned

This development comes at a time when TCS is staring at a slowdown. This makes it a challenging start for chief executive K. Krithivasan, who only took over as the boss on June 1 after his predecessor Rajesh Gopinathan resigned.