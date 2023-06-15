Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

MC selects

Akasa Air looking to raise $75-100 million in fresh equity, move to dilute Jhunjhunwala family's stake

Akasa Air wants to use the funds to make pre-delivery payments for its order of 72 Boeing 737 Max jets, of which 19 have been delivered. The Jhunjhunwala family, which holds a 46% share in the airline, could see its shareholding diluted. Read more.

Why Modi’s first state visit to the US has so much riding on it

There is little doubt that Modi’s forthcoming state visit to the US will be one of the major events in the Indo-US diplomatic calendar. What the visit actually achieves will be known once the hype dies down. Read more.

Spandana Sphoorty dismisses reports of sale to Yes Bank, calls them 'speculative'

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd has given a return of 17.45 percent in the last six months, outperforming the Nifty50 benchmark index by a considerable margin as the benchmark Nifty50 index has given a return of 1.77 percent over the same duration. Read more.

Coal India Vs CCI: SC holds that CIL falls under competition act despite being a PSU

As a consequence of this order, public sector undertakings such as Coal India Limited (CIL) will now come under the purview of Competition act and the Competition Commission of India. Read more.

60 MF schemes to hold Rs 5,000 crore worth HDFC Bank shares beyond Sebi limit post merger

Of the 60 funds, the largest excess exposure, to the tune of Rs 1,231 crore, will be held by Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund-Reg(G) post HDFC-HDFC Bank merger. Read more.

India to seek easier entry for dentists, CAs and other professionals into UAE

The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has provisions on mutual recognition of professional and skill-based qualifications to facilitate these workers to deliver services across the two countries. Read more.