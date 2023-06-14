Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji under scanner; 10 things to know

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 13 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering after questioning him for hours.

Here are 10 things to know about the case so far:

New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino sent her first email to employees. What she saidNewly appointed Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino shared her vision for the platform and her commitment to transforming it into a global town square for open dialogue and the exchange of information in her first email to employees and later in a long Twitter thread. Read here.

MC Selects

US has necessary capital and technology while India offers both scale and talent: Ambassador Taranjit Singh SandhuDescribing the India-US ties as a "partnership like no other", the Indian envoy here has said the US has the necessary capital and the technology know-how while India offers both the scale and the talent which make this relationship a stock which anyone can bet on.

The remarks by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu came during his address to the annual India Ideas Summit of the US India Business Council. Read here.

Explainer: Why are other automakers chasing Tesla's 'Gigacasting'?

Toyota Motor said this week it will adopt a technology Tesla pioneered known as "Gigacasting" as part of a strategy by the Japanese automaker to improve the performance "and lower the cost" of future electric vehicles (EVs).

Toyota is not alone in following Tesla's breakthrough.

Here's a look at Gigacasting and how the innovation is forcing automakers to scramble to match Tesla.

Lithuania nails SpiceJet after inspection, fresh insolvency cases in English courts

Two aircraft-leasing companies have obtained summary judgment totalling over $15 million against SpiceJet in the high court in London in May 2023. Moneycontrol can also confirm that there are, at least, three more cases lodged in the commercial courts of London against SpiceJet which are currently in different stages. This also includes a claim filed by a Turkish company. Read here.