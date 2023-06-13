English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

    Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
    Image: Moneycontrol

    Russia launches 'massive missile' attack on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine: Officials

    During the early hours of Tuesday, air raid sirens blared across the whole of Ukraine, with Kyiv's military officials saying air defence forces destroyed all Russian missiles targeting the Ukrainian capital. Read more

    Zomato gets government panel notice over 'Kachra' ad: report 

    Apologising amid the “Boycott Zomato” calls on social media, the Gurgaon-headquartered company said its intent was to "spread awareness about the potential of plastic waste and benefits of recycling in a humorous way". Read more

    India, Turkey, Nigeria threatened to shut down Twitter, founder Jack Dorsey says 

    Twitter was threatened with shut down in India, Nigeria and Turkey unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts, with India wanting to curb journalists' and protesters' use of the social media platform, co-founder Jack Dorsey said on Monday. Read more

    'Appoint Indians as CEOs, COOs', Centre tells Chinese handset manufacturers 

    The Union government has asked Chinese mobile phone manufacturers to induct Indian equity partners in their local operations, according to three executives who attended meetings at which the matter was conveyed, as per a report by the Economic Times. Indian executives should be appointed as chief executive officers, chief operating officers, chief financial officers, and chief technical officers, according to the three sources. Read more

    International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: History, theme and significance 

    In 2013, the United Nations Human Rights Commission passed a resolution called "Attacks and discrimination against persons with albinism." The resolution appealed to prevent attacks and discriminate against those suffering from albinism since it was a misunderstood disorder, both medically and socially. Read more 

