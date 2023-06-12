Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

MC selects A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Cost of your caffeine and sugar fix to stay high on El Niño

Think coffee, chocolates and your favorite snacks. Prices of soft commodities have soared this year because of supply constraints. The return of El Niño and prospects of hotter, drier weather in producing countries is now threatening to exacerbate tight supply. Read more

Bank of Baroda received Rs 10,000 cr in Rs 2,000 notes, 90% in deposits: Sources

The RBI chief added that around 85 percent of the notes have come back to the system in the form of deposits.The RBI had on May 19 announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 bills as part of its clean note policy. For smooth completion of exchange or deposit, the RBI has provided all banks time until September 30, 2023. It also advised banks to stop issuing the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect. Read more

'Have to accept reality': Unacademy CEO reacts to Sam Altman's 'hopeless' comment

Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal reacted to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's comments about India building a ChatGPT-like tool and said that the country needed to build an improved ecosystem if the next OpenAI has to come out of the country. Read here.

TVS Motor's Singapore unit to increase stake in Swiss E-Mobility Group

TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte, a subsidiary of two-wheeler maker TVS Motor, said on June 10 that it has agreed to acquire an additional 25 percent stake in Swiss E-Mobility Group (Holding) AG, also known as SEMG, based in Switzerland. Read here

India's generic drugs industry needs better oversight

Indians have long been proud of their pharmaceutical sector. It’s a big exports earner in a country that can’t have too many. It boasts a number of well-regarded, profitable companies. And its exports to other developing countries allow us to think of ourselves as benefactors, and therefore leaders, of the Global South. Our success exporting generic medicines in particular has led us to take a dim view of modern patent protections — and we have soaked up the approval of anti-Big Pharma activists in the West. Read here