Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Exclusive: Take strict action against banks mis-selling insurance to customers, says former IRDAI Chairman

Bancassurance regulations need to be implemented strictly to check the practice of mis-selling insurance products by banks to their customers, said Subhash C Khuntia, immediate past chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol. Read more

Rentals for ‘dollar homes’ hit the roof as demand from expats surges

Demand for rented accommodation by expats, or ‘dollar homes’, in Gurugram, Delhi and Mumbai is witnessing a surge and rents have gone up by 40-50 percent, post COVID-19, largely on account of increased demand chasing fewer homes with modern amenities. Read more.

Maruti Suzuki rolls out Jimny at Rs. 12.74 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced that its Jimny Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) will be available at a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) going up to Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec version. Read more

Apple's WWDC 2023 unveilings: From Vision Pro to 15-inch MacBook Air and iOS updates – check out the pics

Apple Inc. unveiled its first augmented-reality (AR) headset, as well as a series of upgrades to its devices and software, at the company’s annual developers conference on June 5. Read more.

Bank of Maharashtra raises Rs 1,000 crore via QIP, LIC picks up biggest chunk

State-run Bank of Maharashtra closed its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue through which it has raised Rs 1,000 crore. For the QIP, the board approved the allotment of 35.1 crore shares to institutional buyers at its meeting on June 6. Read here.

Yamuna Expressway Authority shelves its group housing scheme due to lack of bidders

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has decided to shelve its residential group housing scheme due to lack of bidders, officials privy to the development said. They added that the authority’s group housing proposal did not receive a single application from developers because of the scheme’s “strict eligibility conditions”. Read more