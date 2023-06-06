Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

MC Selects

Nifty IT tumbles as EPAM Systems sends out SOS; midcap stocks hit hardest

The Nifty IT was the biggest sectoral loser of the day on June 6, falling over 2 percent, taking traders for a surprise. The selling has come amid weakening demand for IT companies and a consequential guidance cut by EPAM Systems.

Apple debuts 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio with faster chip

Apple Inc launched its first large-screen MacBook Air and new versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, seeking to better compete with Windows PCs and reverse a sales slide that plagued its most recent earnings.

RBI panel proposals on customer service send out wake-up call to banks

A set of critical proposals put up by an expert panel of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) comes as a reminder to the banking system to improve customer care standards in line with evolving products and services.

NSE changes Nifty Bank F&O expiry to Friday: What does it mean for BSE?

The National Stock Exchange has changed the expiry for Bank Nifty Futures and Options (F&O) to Friday instead of Thursday, effective July 7, 2023.

"The change shall be effective from trade date July 7, 2023 Friday and accordingly, all existing contracts with Thursday expiry will be revised to Friday on July 6, 2023 end of day. The first Friday expiry will be on July 14, 2023," the NSE circular to members said.

MF multibagger smallcap stocks: Returns of over 1,200% in 2 years, and more to come

The last two years have seen domestic equity markets go on a roller-coaster ride. The volatility provided active fund managers opportunities to take positions in beaten-down stocks. Many of the stocks in their portfolios turned multi-baggers and have yielded handsome returns.

How Ratan Tata helped this 21-year-old man build a Rs 500 crore company

When Arjun Deshpande was 16, he founded a company that offered medicines at a cheaper rate than usually available in the market. At 21, Deshpande is the CEO of Generic Aadhaar which sells generic medicines via its chain of franchisees at 80-90 percent discounts. The Mumbai-based startup is now worth Rs 500 crore and has the backing of legendary industrialist Ratan Tata.

Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 68,500 by Dec on cool-off in commodities, rate hike pause

Morgan Stanley expects the BSE bellwether Sensex to reach 68,500 points by December, a potential increase of 10 percent from the current level and expects the index to trade at a trailing price-to-earnings multiple of 20.5 times compared to a 25-year average of 20x. The brokerage firm said that the premium over the historical average reflects greater confidence in medium-term growth.