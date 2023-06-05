Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Wipro buyback record date on June 16: What should investors do?

IT major Wipro has announced June 16 as the record date for the buyback of its shares worth Rs 12,000 crore. This will be Wipro’s fifth buyback in history. The buyback has been approved for a minimum price of Rs 445 a share, which is roughly 10 percent higher than its current price of Rs 405. The size of the buyback offer is 4.91 percent of the total equity shares, which is good enough to get a decent acceptance ratio in the retail category. Read More

MC Selects

How a 10-year bond crashed and burnt out in just 8 months

On June 1, more than 5,500 trades took place in the secondary market for government bonds. But the 10-year Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-linked bond, which matures today on June 5, was traded just 802 times in its entire lifetime. Read more

BSE derivatives segment turnover jumps to Rs 69,000 crore

The recently relaunched S&P BSE Sensex derivatives contracts seems to have piqued interest for traders as the turnover hit a high of Rs 69,422 crore – Rs 69,287 crore in options and Rs 135 crore in futures – on its third weekly expiry last week. This was four times the turnover of the previous expiry. Read More

Holidays booked with foreign tour operators escape 20% TCS, but Indian tour operators must collect this tax

According to changes brought about in the Finance Act 2023, buying an overseas tour package from an Indian tour operator will attract 20 percent TCS from July 1. Currently, the rate of TCS is 5 percent. But it’s not clear whether this TCS will apply to holiday packages booked with foreign tour operators or online travel agencies that are headquartered outside India. Moneycontrol had asked the Ministry of Finance questions on TCS and was asked to wait for further clarifications. TCS on overseas tour packages came under the spotlight recently after the government brought international spending via credit cards when travelling abroad under the RBIs’ Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), and hence, under the TCS. Read More

Microcap stocks face pressure after bourses launch enhanced surveillance mechanism

Shares of micro-cap stocks came under pressure after BSE and NSE introduced an enhanced surveillance mechanism for companies with market capitalisations less than Rs 500 crore. Read More

India May services PMI declines to 61.2, but activity remains robust

India's services activity remained robust in May even though the sector's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 61.2 from 62.0 in April, according to data released by S&P Global on June 5. Read More

As bull run on D-Street continues, here are top 10 ideas for next 3-4 weeks

The market continued its upward journey for yet another week, and closed with moderate gains amid rangebound movement and consolidation. Volatility index India VIX traded more than one-month low, down by 6.47 percent to 11.13 levels, during the week ended June 2. Read More