Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this afternoon:

Developer's body requests Centre to restructure GST on MMR redevelopment projects

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI)-Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI), the apex body of developers in Mumbai, has requested the Centre to restructure the goods and services tax (GST) to ensure the viability of redevelopment projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

"The developers’ body has requested no GST charge on rehab flats, given free of cost to existing occupants in redevelopment projects,” CREDAI-MCHI said in a statement released on June 1. Read More

Mphasis says to turn carbon neutral by 2030

Mphasis said it has undertaken some initiatives to prioritise carbon neutrality, such as replacing old air conditioning units and decreasing energy consumption IT services and consulting provider Mphasis said on June 1 it will aim to eliminate CO2e emissions from its facilities and operations to become carbon neutral by 2030.

"The company believes carbon neutrality is an important driver of value creation and will aim to achieve its goal by implementing a well-defined energy management plan to minimise energy consumption, integrate renewable energy sources, and implement energy-efficient practices," Mphasis said in a press release. Read More

FAME II subsidy impact: Ola, Ather increase prices, others E2W players expected to follow

With the lowering of subsidies on electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) under the second phase of the Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) scheme, firms like Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Okaya EV, Okinawa Autotech and Matter Energy have begun increasing the prices of their vehicles. Read More

Welspun Corp up 9% in 2 days as D-Street cheers FY24 guidance

Shares of Welspun Corporation gained for the second straight session on June 1 with the Street cheering the company’s guidance for FY24. The stock has rallied around 8 percent in two sessions.

Welspun Corp closes 2.28 percent higher at Rs 259.75.

For the fiscal year 2024, Welspun Corp aims to achieve a topline of Rs 15,000 crore, representing a strong growth of approximately 50 percent. Furthermore, their target for EBITDA stands at Rs 1,500 crore, reflecting an expected growth of around 90 percent. The company aims to significantly improve its Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) to 16 percent or higher from 7 percent in FY23. Read More

MC Selects

MC Exclusive: Wadia Group approaches lenders for funds to restart Go First operations

The Wadia Group is seeking to raise funds to restart its bankrupt airline GoFirst as soon as possible and has approached lenders to borrow up to Rs. 225 crore, people aware of the matter said.

"The airline is seeking funding within sanctions to fund the operations of the business. They are looking for fresh funds of up to Rs 225 crore,” one of the lenders to the airline said. Read More