Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Omicron BA.2.12.1 mutant detected in COVID-19 patients in Delhi

This mutant has also been identified in the US and appears more transmissible than Omicron BA.2 but scientists are yet to ascertain its epidemiological implications.

Govt to take call on LIC IPO timing this week

The government is likely to take a call on the timing of LIC initial public offering within this week, a senior official said. The sale of 5 percent stake or 31.6 crore shares in the country's largest insurer was originally planned for in March, but was postponed in view of geopolitical tensions.

EV battery explosion in Hyderabad claims one life

An EV battery explosion has claimed one life and left two others injured in Hyderabad, the latest in a string of such fire incidents even as the government mulls revamping rules for battery testing. The police have registered an FIR against the e-scooter manufacturer Pure EV.

Kia to drive in EV6 electric sedan in India; bookings open next month

South Korean automaker major Kia is planning to foray into the electric vehicle segment in India with the launch of its high-end premium electric sedan EV6 later this year. The company, which currently sells models like Seltos and Sonet in the country, will open the bookings for the electric model on May 26.

ITC to acquire 10% stake in Blupin Technologies

Diversified entity ITC on April 21 said it will acquire 10.07 percent stake in Blupin Technologies Pvt Ltd, the company behind direct-to-consumer(D2C) brand Mylo, for up to Rs 39.34 crore. The investment will provide the company an early mover advantage in the evolving content-to-community-to-commerce space and will provide an expanded presence in the D2C space, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Netflix flags password sharing as root cause behind subscriber drop

Netflix recently said it lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, the first time the streaming service witnessed a subscriber drop since 2011, causing the stock to tank. The company cited password sharing as the main reason for the drop in paid subscribers.

Nestlé India blames 10-year high input inflation for disappointing report card

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Nestlé India said its March quarter profit declined 1.3 percent year on year as input inflation accelerated to a 10 year high.

