Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Tata Motors turns profitable: Street bets on JLR's ambitious targets, debt reduction

Tata Motors share price touched 52-week high of Rs 537.15, rising 4 percent in the early trade on May 15 as the company turned profitable in the quarter ended March 2023. Tata Motors swung to a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March at Rs 5,407.79 crore, against a net loss of Rs 1,032.84 crore in the same quarter last year. Details here

SoftBank-backed Indian startups cut costs by 50-75%, lay off over 5,000 people to weather funding winter

SoftBank Group Corp's investee companies in India have implemented various cost-cutting measures to navigate the widely discussed funding slowdown. Since the start of 2022, Indian startups in SoftBank's portfolio have reduced costs by 50-75 percent to extend their runway by at least 12 months. Startups have done this by laying off thousands of employees, reducing employee benefits, and cutting expenditures such as advertising, the people said, requesting anonymity. More here

Avenue Supermarts falls on Q4 margin decline, slow recovery in merchandise sales

Avenue Supermarts shares fell over 3 percent on May 15 after the D-Mart operator announced a 100-basis-point decline in the March quarter operating margins on May 13. The company's margin fell from 8.4 percent in the same period last year to 7.3 percent this year. The company's EBITDA growth was also relatively modest, increasing by 4.4 percent on-year to Rs 771.5 crore. Details here

India’s WPI inflation for April falls to -0.92%, lowest in 34 months

India's wholesale price index (WPI) inflation slipped into the negative territory for the first time since June 2020. The inflation came in at -0.92% falling largely due to base effect. The food price inflation in April dropped significantly to 0.17 percent from March's 2.32 percent. Read more here

Pricing is key as billionaire Adani seeks to raise $2.6 billion

Adani Enterprises Ltd., the incubator for new group businesses, got a nod to raise as much as 125 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) through a Qualified Institutional Placement or other modes, according to an exchange filing. Adani Transmission Ltd. can seek up to 85 billion rupees via similar methods, the utility said separately. Pricing will be key, with equity dilution another factor to watch, analysts said. Full story here

BSE takes fresh stab at reviving F&O segment with weekly options

BSE Ltd is bringing back the Sensex and Bankex futures and options (F&O) contracts with reduced lot sizes and different expiry dates. Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy announced the relaunch of the two products on May 15. The stock exchange said the lot size for F&O contracts of the Sensex has been reduced to 10 from 15 earlier. For the Bankex index, the lot size for futures and options contracts has been changed to 15, instead of 20 earlier. Contracts for both the indices will now expire on Fridays, instead of Thursdays earlier. Full story here