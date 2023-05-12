Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Foreign investors reduce stake in paint stocks amid growing competition

Foreign investors cut their holdings in paint stocks in the March quarter due to the anticipation of increased competition. The announcement of Grasim Industries' entry into the paints sector is expected to intensify competition, according to analysts.

Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, and Berger Paints India have seen substantial reduction in foreign investors's stake during the quarter, according to shareholding pattern data on BSE. Read here

BSE jumps 3% post solid Q4 results

BSE reported Q4 numbers on May 11, 2023, with a 24 percent jump in net profit to Rs 88.61 crore for the three months ended March. The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 71.52 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, BSE said in a regulatory filing to the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares of BSE Ltd rallied 3 percent in early trade post robust Q4 results. At 10:55 am the BSE Ltd shares were trading 3.18 percent higher at Rs 556.75 on NSE. Read here

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals files documents for IPO

Private hospital chain Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd has filed draft papers with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise funds via initial public offerings.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 615 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 4.45 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. Read here

Domestic PV sales reaches historic high in April 2023: SIAM

Domestic sales of passenger vehicles this April was the highest recorded in any April, according to a senior official of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

“Domestic sales of Passenger Vehicles of April 2023 has been the highest ever in April, returning a growth of 12.9%, compared to April 2022,” said Rajesh Menon, Director General of SIAM, when releasing numbers on the auto industry’s performance for April 2023. Read here

Tourism industry continues to demand incentives, government not in an accommodative mood

India’s tourism industry has continued its demand for government incentives in view of the losses the industry suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

This has come in light of the new Foreign Trade Policy that was released by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on March 31. While the policy had already done away with the Service Export from India Scheme (SEIS), the tourism sector, one of the worst hit by the pandemic, expected incentives either in the form of a revamped SEIS or other rebates. Read here

FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva on sidelines of G7 meeting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of G7 Finance Minister Central Bank Governors meet.

She is on a two-day visit to Japan. The G7 meeting is taking place in Niigata. Read more, here