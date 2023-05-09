Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Mankind debuts with 'outperform' rating from Macquarie; stock gets a 30% uptick

Mankind Pharma made a strong debut on Dalal Street as the issue opened on BSE at Rs 1,300 per share, more than 20 per cent higher from the IPO price. The price band for the biggest IPO of 2023, so far, was Rs 1,026-1,080 a share. Brokerage firm Macquarie Research has given Mankind Pharma Ltd an 'outperform' rating with a target price of Rs 1,400 per share, indicating a potential upside of 29.6 percent from its issue price of Rs 1,068 per share. Full story here

Brokers lure algo traders using prop book to give higher leverage; fuel options mania

The share of proprietary trades in NSE’s futures and options (F&O) turnover has soared over the last couple of years, and market participants see this trend persisting in the days ahead. That’s because a section of brokers has managed to exploit a loophole in the existing regulations, and are funding their clients without seemingly violating any rules. In short, what is being passed off as proprietary trades (trades done by the broking firm in its books) are actually trades executed on behalf of clients. More here

ONDC will be driven by competition and fair practices, not unhealthy discounting: CEO T Koshy

Although large discounts propelled ONDC's (Open Network for Digital Commerce) daily retail orders to jump 2.5x to touch 25,000 over the weekend, ONDC chief T Koshy is of the view that discounting is just a short-term strategy to jump start transactions and the network has to succeed on its own merits in the long run. More here

FIIs’ equity holdings in smallcap firms hit a 20-quarter high

Foreign institutional investors raised stakes in India's smallcap companies to their highest level in at least five years even as their holdings in largecap and midcap showed declined, according to Prime Database data. A Moneycontrol analysis of 76 stocks of the Nifty SmallCap100 Index showed the stake of foreign institutional investors, on an aggregate basis, rose to 7.93 percent in the March quarter, the highest since the quarter ended June 2018. Details here

Karnataka elections 2023: Opinion polls give Congress the edge in high-stakes battle

The high voltage campaign for 224 seats to the Karnataka legislative assembly ends today. With the stakes being high in this election, the parties in contention - BJP, Congress and JD(S) - have made a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects at the hustings. An opinion poll conducted by India TV-CNX shows the Congress having the edge in the battle for Vidhana Soudha. The poll sees Congress bagging 105 seats and ruling BJP scoring close to 85 seats. The opinion poll projected Janata Dal Secular (S) emerging as a key player with 32 seats. More here