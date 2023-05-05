Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Demat account openings hit lowest since Dec 2020 at 1.6 million as volatility continues

Demat account openings were at the lowest level since December 2020, with only 1.60 million accounts opened in April. This made a significant deviation from the average of 2.9 million and 2.09 million accounts added per month in fiscal 2022 and 2023. Analysts attribute the decline to factors such as volatile markets lasting beyond 18 months, lack of attractively priced large initial public offerings, and muted returns for investors, in the small and mid-cap segments. Details here

Merged HDFC entity could see $200 million outflow after MSCI tweak

Contrary to Street's expectation of HDFC's merged entity commanding double the current weight in MSCI, the index provider tweaked the adjustment factor on May 5, indicating the weight will remain more or less the same. At present, HDFC's weight is 6.74 percent in MSCI India Index and as per Pagaria's preliminary calculations, the merged entity will end up having a slightly lower weight of about 6.5 percent. More here

Meesho to fire another 251 employees, says it made judgement errors in hiring

Meesho has announced its second round of job cuts in just over a year, leading to the termination of 251 employees, which represents around 15 percent of its workforce. In an email on May 5, co-founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey informed the company's staff about the decision, citing a challenging macroeconomic environment. The Bengaluru-based company had last year let go of 250 employees from its grocery arm, which was rebranded to Superstore from Farmiso. Details here

Lessors move DGCA to seek repossession of 20 aircraft from grounded GoFirst

Aircraft leasing companies have sought to repossess and de-register 20 aircraft leased to bankrupt budget carrier Go First under the provisions of Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorization, from aviation regulator DGCA. Aircraft lessors opposed Go First’s urgent plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and a moratorium on the financial obligations during the hearing before the NCLT, which reserved its order. More here

Performance-based fee for mutual funds: What stakeholders say

SEBI is contemplating allowing mutual fund schemes to charge performance-based fees for managing funds. Right now, the fee is charged as a percentage of the assets under management, taking into account the fund size, subject to regulations for various types of schemes. The proposal to link the fee to performance can materially change the way the Rs 40 lakh crore MF business is run, especially at a time when the outperformance by active mutual funds schemes is going down. Details here

Google is falling behind in AI arms race, senior engineer warns

A senior software engineer at Google wrote a critique asserting that the internet search leader is losing its edge in artificial intelligence to the open-source community, where many independent researchers use AI technology to make rapid and unexpected advances. A leaked document said the engineer argues that Google’s rivalry with startup OpenAI had distracted from the rapid developments being made in open-source technology. Full story here