Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Early-bird results show tepid India Inc profits in Q4 season

The initial January-March 2023 quarter earnings paint a dim picture of corporate profits, mainly due to lacklustre growth reported by IT firms. However, there is a silver lining to this trend: an improvement in operating profits. Aggregate net sales increased by 14.63 percent YoY, according to a Moneycontrol analysis of 180 companies that have reported earnings for the March quarter, and for which comparable data was available for the preceding 15 quarters. While this is still a notable increase, it is the slowest growth rate since the December 2020 quarter. Read more

Centre to set up a committee to look into issues faced by the LGBTQIA+

The Centre on May 3 told the Supreme Court that it will set up a committee to look into issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and other gender and sexual identities) community. The committee, headed by the cabinet secretary, will examine what can be done administratively to address the concerns of same-sex couples. Read on

Exclusive: Godrej Capital eyes Rs 6,000 crore MSME loan book by end of FY24, says MD and CEO

Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Group, aims to treble its micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) loan book to Rs 6,000 crore by the end of the current fiscal, said Manish Shah, MD and CEO. At the end of March 2023, the company had a total loan book of Rs 5,300 crore, out of which Rs 2,000 crore was under MSME. Click to know more

Indian startups cut employee spend by $700 million in FY23

Indian startups managed to decrease employee spend, including wage bills and bonuses, by around $700 million in FY23, after laying off approximately 32,300 employees between Q4FY22 and full year FY23, according to estimates by market intelligence firm UnearthInsight. Know more

Will GoFirst defy history and be able to resume operations on May 16?

As VT-WDA landed in Delhi from Abu Dhabi this morning, it marked the beginning of a three-day hiatus for all GoFirst flights. What started as an unconfirmed two-day cancellation quickly snowballed into big news when the airline announced it was filing for insolvency, blaming engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney for its troubles. The airline has cancelled all flights until May 5 and promised to refund passengers who have booked tickets. More details here

India's April services PMI rockets to a 13-year high of 62

India's services sector surged in April as the sector's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumped to 62 from 57.8 in March, according to data released by S&P Global on May 3. At 62, the services PMI is the highest in nearly 13 years. It has stayed above the key level of 50 that separates expansion in activity from a contraction for 21 months in a row. Read on