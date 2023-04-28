 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of our most important stories this afternoon:

US economic growth slows in first quarter as businesses draw down inventories

US' economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter as an acceleration in consumer spending was offset by businesses liquidating inventories in anticipation of weaker demand later this year amid higher borrowing costs. The first decline in private inventories in 18 months reported by the commerce department in its snapshot of first-quarter gross domestic product is potentially good news for the economy this quarter as it faces a possible recession by year-end. More here

HUL marks steady end to FY23 but brokerages trim EPS estimates on Q4 miss