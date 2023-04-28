Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here is a collection of our most important stories this afternoon:

US economic growth slows in first quarter as businesses draw down inventories

US' economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter as an acceleration in consumer spending was offset by businesses liquidating inventories in anticipation of weaker demand later this year amid higher borrowing costs. The first decline in private inventories in 18 months reported by the commerce department in its snapshot of first-quarter gross domestic product is potentially good news for the economy this quarter as it faces a possible recession by year-end. More here

HUL marks steady end to FY23 but brokerages trim EPS estimates on Q4 miss

India's largest fast-moving consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever reported a 16 percent growth in FY23 revenue at Rs 58,154 crore, with 5 percent underlying volume growth. While the topline surge outpaced the overall industry growth, the Q4 volume growth of 4 percent failed to match Street estimates. The fourth quarter operating margins at 23.3 percent also missed the Street estimate of 23.9 percent.

Global hotel chains eye India for development with more luxury signings

Glenmark Life hits 52-week high as strong Q4 earnings bolsters sentiment Tech Mahindra reported a 26 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,125 crore for the March quarter of 2022-23, down 27 percent from Rs 1,545 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 13,718.2 crore, flat on a sequential basis and up 13 percent on-year. Reliance Securities maintained its "sell" rating on the stock at a reduced target price of Rs 965 from Rs 1,010. Motilal Oswal maintained its "neutral" stance with a target price of Rs 1,080. Full story here Amazon skips India update, warns of slowdown in global cloud business Amazon, which skipped any mention of its performance in India, said the growth in its cloud computing business has slowed as companies cut back spending in a tough macroeconomic environment. In the January-March quarter, Amazon Web Services (AWS), which accounts for a bulk of the Seattle-based company’s revenue, saw its operating income fall 21 percent year-on- year (YoY) from $6.5 billion in Q1 2022 to $5.1 billion. Details here MC selects UBS remains underweight on India, says market still expensive Despite the recent spell of underperformance, the Indian equity market is trading at a 70 percent premium to emerging markets (EMs) and also remains expensive relative to bonds, global research and broking firm UBS has said. UBS said the MSCI EM index has lagged the US by around 6 percent since January-end. However, MSCI EM consensus EPS growth for 2023-24 at 7.6 percent CAGR is superior to 6 percent for the US. Details here Buyback boosts Wipro but brokerages cautious on muted Q4 numbers Wipro shares gained over 3 percent on April 28 as investors cheered the buyback announcement at a 19 percent premium. The company's board on April 27 approved a buyback of equity shares worth Rs 12,000 crore from shareholders. The company plans to buy up to 26,96,62,921 shares, 4.91 percent of the total equity shares, on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer at a price of Rs 445 a share. More here

