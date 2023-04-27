Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here is a collection of our most important stories this afternoon:

Godrej Consumer may acquire Raymond's consumer care business for over Rs 1000 crore

Godrej Consumer Products is likely to announce the acquisition of Raymond's consumer care business on April 27, dealers told Moneycontrol. It will be an all-cash deal for Rs 1000 crore-Rs 1200 crore, they added. Raymond Ltd holds over 47 percent in the consumer care business, which houses Park Avenue and KamaSutra brands and had annual sales of Rs 522 crore in last fiscal. More here

HUL Q4 result: Net profit jumps 10% to Rs 2,552 crore, revenue rises 11%

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on April 27 reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,552 crore for the March quarter of FY23, registering a growth of 9.66 percent from Rs 2,327 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Total revenue came in at Rs 15,053 crore, rising 10.81 percent from Rs 13,584 crore in the year-ago quarter. Details here Mankind Pharma IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 2.96 times, retail portion booked 45% Related stories Buy Poonawalla Fincorp; target of Rs 360 : Motilal Oswal

Tech Mahindra adds 1,227 employees in FY23, over 95% plunge from last FY

Wipro’s headcount declines for the second quarter, down by 1,823 employees The IPO of Mankind Pharma had been subscribed 2.96 times, largely on the back of buying by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), with bids coming in for 8.29 crore equity shares against an offer size of 2.8 crore by noon on April 27, the final day of bidding. The issue size has been reduced to 2.8 crore shares from over 4 crore after the company mobilised Rs 1,298 crore through the anchor book on April 24. More here mc selects Bajaj Finserv Q4 result: Net profit jumps 31% to Rs 1,769 crore Bajaj Finserv on April 27 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,768.95 crore for the March quarter of FY23, registering a growth of 31.41 percent from Rs 1,346.08 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The total revenue from operations came in at Rs 23,624.61 crore, rising 25.25 percent from Rs 18,861.67. More here RBI reassessing quality, coverage of branch audit in private banks, says Governor Das Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on April 27 the central bank was doing a fresh assessment of the quality and the coverage of statutory branch audits in private sector banks. “As regards to statutory branch audit of private sector banks, we are doing a fresh assessment of quality and coverage of such audits,” Das said. Details here

