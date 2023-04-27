 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of our most important stories this afternoon:

Godrej Consumer may acquire Raymond's consumer care business for over Rs 1000 crore

Godrej Consumer Products is likely to announce the acquisition of Raymond's consumer care business on April 27, dealers told Moneycontrol. It will be an all-cash deal for Rs 1000 crore-Rs 1200 crore, they added. Raymond Ltd holds over 47 percent in the consumer care business, which houses Park Avenue and KamaSutra brands and had annual sales of Rs 522 crore in last fiscal. More here

HUL Q4 result: Net profit jumps 10% to Rs 2,552 crore, revenue rises 11%