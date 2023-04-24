Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are our top stories this afternoon:

Maruti Suzuki drives in compact SUV Fronx at Rs 7.46 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday launched its new compact SUV Fronx in the country priced between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model comes with 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo boosterjet engine options.

The 1.2 litre trims, which come mated with manual and automated gear shift (AGS) transmissions, are priced between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 9.27 lakh. Read full story

Wipro trades up 2% on plans to review share buyback proposal

Wipro's stock price gained 2 percent on Monday after the company said that it will review a proposal for buyback of equity shares this week.

"The board of directors of the company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto, at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 26-27, 2023," Wipro said in a regulatory filing on Sunday. The company is also expected to release its Q4FY23 earnings on April 27. Read more

Greater Noida Authority to auction 11 IT and ITES plots, aims to earn over Rs 400 crore

With the goal of meeting the demand for IT Business Parks and IT-Enabled Services (ITES), the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has launched a scheme for IT and ITES plots.

Under the scheme, 11 plots located in the Techzone sector have been put on sale, according to GNIDA officials. The allotment will be through an e-auction and the last date to apply is May 6.

Officials said that the Authority aims to earn nearly Rs 414 crore from the allotment of these plots. Read more

Mankind Pharma IPO opens on April 25: 10 key things to know before subscribing to the issue

Much-awaited Mankind Pharma, the first biggest IPO in terms of issue size, will be opening for subscription this week. This would be the second initial public offering in the current calendar year after Avalon Technologies.

Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing to the public issue. Continue reading

PhonePe to launch app store in India; challenges Google supremacy

Indian fintech giant PhonePe is in the process of launching a dedicated application store for Android users in the country. This is the latest product that is being launched by the Walmart-backed firm that rules the mobile payments industry in the second-largest economy of Asia.

This app store is designed to offer services that are highly local in nature, driven by customer context that aims to assist developers with “high quality” user acquisition via multilingual solutions, as stated by an internal company document, reported TechCrunch. Keep reading

MPC's Shashanka Bhide sees downside risks to RBI's FY24 growth forecast

There are downside risks to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) GDP growth forecast for 2023-24, Shashanka Bhide, one of the three external members on the Monetary Policy Committee, has said.

"I certainly recognise that there are downside risks to the projections, and we need to take into account this risk," Bhide told Moneycontrol in an interview following the release of the minutes of the April 3-6 meeting of the MPC on April 20. Read more

IndusInd Bank may post 43.3% rise in Q4 net profit today on higher interest income

IndusInd Bank, India’s fifth-largest private sector bank by market capitalisation, is expected to report a 43.3 percent year-on-year rise in net profit when it shares its March quarter numbers today, according to a Moneycontrol poll.

The brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities, one of four that participated in the Moneycontrol poll, expects the bank to report net profit of Rs 1,812.6 crore, up 33 percent YoY and 7 percent sequentially. Read more