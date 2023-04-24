 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

Take a look at our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

A round-up of the big stories

Here are our top stories this afternoon:

Maruti Suzuki drives in compact SUV Fronx at Rs 7.46 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday launched its new compact SUV Fronx in the country priced between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model comes with 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo boosterjet engine options.