Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are our top stories this afternoon:

Windfall tax on local crude revised to Rs 6,400, diesel sees cut in export duty

To rationalise the tax structure in the petroleum sector and promote investments, the government has revised the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production to Rs 6,400 a tonne. It also increased the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum from nil to Rs 6,400 per tonne. The government has decided to remove the export duty on diesel, after which, the SAED on diesel will reduce from Rs 0.50 a litre to nil. Read the full story here

India is now the world's most populous country, surpassing China: UN

India has surpassed China to be the most populous country in the world, according to a United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report, which indicates that the country's population is 1.4286 billion. China has a population of 1.4257 billion, 2.9 million less than India. More here

ICICI Lombard falls 4% on lower-than-expected earned premium

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company slipped over 4 percent in early trade on April 19, as the company's lower-than-expected net earned premium in the March quarter disappointed the Street. The non-life insurer's net earned premium for the quarter rose 12.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,726 crore but missed the analysts' estimate of Rs 4,011 crore. Details here

Meta prepares more layoffs across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram

Meta Platforms Inc is set to commence companywide layoffs as it restructures teams and works toward founder Mark Zuckerberg’s goal of greater efficiency. The Facebook parent company notified managers to prepare to announce job cuts on Wednesday and the move is part of a cost-cutting push that will eventually whittle away 10,000 positions at the company, as announced by Zuckerberg in March. A further round of cuts is set to follow in May. Details here

MC selects

Zomato rises 5% as Blinkit stores reopen after wage protests

The share price of Zomato rose 5 percent in afternoon trade on April 19 after the food delivery firm said that most of its Blinkit stores had reopened after wage protests. Blinkit's delivery executives were on strike since April 12, demanding that recent changes to incentive structures be rolled back. More here

Heatwave alert in India: These states are shutting schools

As the summer heatwave continues to ravage India, several states have issued guidelines for schools to take necessary precautions for the well-being of students. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had already warned states to make adequate preparations for a hotter-than-normal summer. The heatwave is expected to continue until April 22-23, with temperatures predicted to rise further across the country. Here are some of the states and districts where schools are closed, or school timings have been changed.

Titan reduces franchisee incentives to expand jewellery margins

Titan has reduced franchisee incentives for Tanishq stores from Q1 FY24, according to checks conducted by Kotak Institutional Equities. This indicates management's focus on expanding jewellery EBIT margins or defending margins in the event of any rise in competitive intensity, according to Kotak's analysts. Details here