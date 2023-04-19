 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

Take a look at our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

Here are our top stories this afternoon:

Windfall tax on local crude revised to Rs 6,400, diesel sees cut in export duty

To rationalise the tax structure in the petroleum sector and promote investments, the government has revised the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production to Rs 6,400 a tonne. It also increased the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum from nil to Rs 6,400 per tonne. The government has decided to remove the export duty on diesel, after which, the SAED on diesel will reduce from Rs 0.50 a litre to nil. Read the full story here

India is now the world's most populous country, surpassing China: UN 