Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here are our top stories this afternoon:

Apple BKC store opens in Mumbai, signaling the iPhone maker's growing India ambitions

Apple's first India retail store, Apple BKC, opened its doors to customers on April 18 in Mumbai, nearly three years after it debuted its online store in the country. Chief executive Tim Cook also visited the country after nearly seven years to inaugurate the outlet. More here

Avalon Tech makes a tepid debut. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?