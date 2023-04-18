Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are our top stories this afternoon:

Apple BKC store opens in Mumbai, signaling the iPhone maker's growing India ambitions

Apple's first India retail store, Apple BKC, opened its doors to customers on April 18 in Mumbai, nearly three years after it debuted its online store in the country. Chief executive Tim Cook also visited the country after nearly seven years to inaugurate the outlet. More here

Avalon Tech makes a tepid debut. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Avalon Technologies listed on bourses with no drama as expected. Analysts now believe that there is limited upside in the near term and hence partial profits can be booked. The stock started off at Rs 431 on the BSE against the issue price of Rs 436 per share, while the listing price on the NSE was Rs 436. Details here

Outdated degrees are creating an unemployable workforce

Business is booming in India’s $117 billion education industry and new colleges are popping up at breakneck speed. Yet thousands of young Indians are finding themselves graduating with limited or no skills. Desperate to get ahead, some of these young people are paying for two or three degrees in the hopes of finally landing a job. They are drawn to colleges popping up inside small apartment buildings or inside shops in marketplaces. Read the full story here

mc selects

Rough patch in Nifty Next 50 index offers smooth sail to active fund managers in search of best bets

Many quality largecap stocks from the Nifty Next 50 index corrected significantly and are available now at reasonable valuation. Active fund managers use Nifty Next50 index to pick out tomorrow’s winners. More here

US in throes of credit crunch as bank deposits shrink $1 tn: Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson

Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist Mike Wilson has warned that the US is experiencing a credit crunch, with data showing that banks are tightening their lending purse. The credit crunch appears to have stemmed from the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and is causing banks to scramble to offset a breakneck pace of deposit flight. Wilson notes that $1 trillion in deposits has been withdrawn from the US banks since the Federal Reserve began raising rates a year ago. Read more here