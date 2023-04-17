Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are our top stories this afternoon:

Wholesale inflation drops to 1.34% in March, the lowest in 29 months

India's wholesale inflation cooled further in March to 1.34 percent, according to data released on April 17 by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The latest Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation figure is the lowest in 29 months. WPI inflation had come in at 3.85 percent in February and 14.63 percent in March 2022. Read here

Bleeding tech stocks, Fed fears and other factors behind 1.2% slump in market

Equity markets logged in over 1.2 percent decline on April 17, the steepest in five weeks, led primarily by a slump in information technology firms, which was triggered by Infosys' guidance that fuelled concern over tech spending. Details here

Shoonya glitch a wake-up call for bourses, Sebi on perils of rampant options trading

On the morning of April 13, clients of discount broking platform Shoonya panicked after realising they were unable to put through trades. Reason: a technical error in the broker’s system. To complicate matters further, many traders using the Shoonya app saw their accounts showing trades they had not done. Read full story here.

mc selects

What makes Q4 disappointment a bigger pain for Infosys than TCS?

The top two IT majors of the country – Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys - have disappointed investors with their Q4 numbers missing the Street estimates on all fronts. The results have been an indication of the recession fear brewing up in developed markets, especially in the US and Europe. More here

Income tax deductions, exemptions allowed under the new regime

With the new financial year upon us, it’s time to give some thought to what tax deductions and exemptions you would like to claim. .The new tax regime offers taxpayers the option to pay taxes at lower slab rates in lieu of foregoing the many deductions and exemptions available under the old regime. Details here

Eye on Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka polls: Bus service hits bump, BMTC struggles with dwindling fleet

Abysmal bus numbers make Bengaluru traffic a meme-worthy horror. According to mobility experts, there should be at least 120 buses per 100,000 population for better bus services. Ideally, Bengaluru should have about 14,000 buses. A city that once boasted of one of the finest quality bus services in India has been crumbling over the past decade. Read details here