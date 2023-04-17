 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST

Take a look at our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

Here are our top stories this afternoon:

Wholesale inflation drops to 1.34% in March, the lowest in 29 months

India's wholesale inflation cooled further in March to 1.34 percent, according to data released on April 17 by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The latest Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation figure is the lowest in 29 months. WPI inflation had come in at 3.85 percent in February and 14.63 percent in March 2022. Read here

Bleeding tech stocks, Fed fears and other factors behind 1.2% slump in market