Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Apr 15, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

HDFC Bank Q4 Results: Net profit rises nearly 20% YoY to Rs 12,594 cr, asset quality stable

HDFC Bank on April 15 reported a 21 percent YoY net profit growth of nearly 20% for the quarter that ended March 31. The private lender posted a 20.3 percent YoY growth in consolidated net revenue to Rs 34,552.8 crore during the quarter, against Rs 28,733.9 crore recorded during the quarter that ended March 31, 2022. Check more details

Heat wave: 10 best desi thirst quenchers for Indian summers, and how they work

It’s that time of the year when the temperatures are heading north and the body craves some flavourful hydration. This year instead of guzzling colas or bottled beverages from the market, try stirring up some traditional Indian chillers. Each state in India has its own regional delight that is not just loaded with nutrients to cool down the body but immensely addictive too.