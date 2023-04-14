 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game.

Here are our top stories this afternoon:

CPI inflation faces lactose issues as milk inflation hits 8-year high

Data released on April 12 showed inflation for the 'milk and products' a sub-group of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 9.31 percent in March. In the first quarter of 2023, 'milk and products' inflation averaged 9.25 percent — the highest it has been since October-December 2014. And at the heart of the rising milk inflation is a mix of rising input costs and falling domestic supply. Read more to find out here

Tata Motors to raise prices of passenger vehicles from May 1