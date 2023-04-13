Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

HDFC Bank Q4 Preview: HDFC Bank likely to record 22% rise in Q4 profit on higher net interest income

HDFC Bank, India's largest lender by market value, is all set to report its corporate earnings for the January-March 2023 period on April 15. The average of a poll of three brokerages estimates that the profits will rise to Rs 12,181 crore. Net interest income (NII) is expected to increase 30.5 percent on-year (up 8.8 percent QoQ) to Rs 24,601.9 crore. More here

Infosys Q4 Preview: Infosys may post muted growth in Q4 on weak financial services demand, seasonality

Infosys is expected to post muted revenue and profit growth for the quarter ended March on weak financial services demand and seasonal factors, analysts say. The Bengaluru-based company, which will announce its earnings today, is expected to see revenue in the fourth quarter of FY 2023 rise 1.4 percent and net profit increase 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter. Read more here

India VIX at 20-month low, indicates bullish outlook; experts warn against complacence

The India Volatility Index, or India VIX, is close to a 20-month low, indicating that investors are bullish in their outlook for the stock market. Last week, the India VIX fell to 11.79 points, the lowest level since July 2021. So far in April alone, the VIX has fallen 20 percent. More here

Nifty IT dips over 2% as TCS misses Street estimate, Infy likely to put up a poor show

TCS reported Q4FY23 earnings that missed street expectations, causing a 2% slump in the Nifty IT index, with TCS also trading down by 2%. The recent US banking crisis has resulted in estimate cuts by analysts and increased caution among investors for Indian IT companies that rely heavily on revenue from the BFSI sector. Infosys, which will be announcing its Q4FY23 earnings on April 13, is also expected to see muted growth in its Q4FY23 results. Details here

RBI begins evaluating potential bidders for IDBI Bank: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun evaluating at least five potential bidders interested in picking up a majority stake in state-owned IDBI Bank Ltd, Reuters reported. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Prem Watsa-backed CSB Bank and Emirates NBD are among those that have submitted expressions of interest. Read full story here

Hunting for multibaggers? Here are the top microcap stocks that PMS love to hold

Stocks with smaller market capitalization witnessed a roller coaster ride over the last one year in comparison to the larger ones. Microcap stocks are quite risky but potential multibaggers if they are picked with care and backed by good research. Details here