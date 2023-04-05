Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Adani trumpets stable ties to global banks in bid to ease investor worries

India's Adani group told investors that several top Japanese and European banks have reaffirmed confidence in the embattled conglomerate after it was pummeled by a U.S. short seller's critical report, a company document showed.

Case for MPC to pause exists amid calls for one final repo rate hike

As one would expect, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely seen delivering one final interest rate hike on April 6. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which began its three-day meeting on April 3, is expected to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points to take the repo rate to 6.75 percent.

GQG sees $2-billion Adani bet delivering returns over 100%

Rajiv Jain, one of the biggest names in emerging-market investing, cut across the grain last month when he bought almost $2 billion worth of Adani Group stock. Now, the chief investment officer of GQG Partners Inc has grand predictions for his bet on the embattled Indian conglomerate: a return in excess of 100 percent.

MC selects

Lost Fortune: 254 individuals, including Kanye West and Sam Bankman-Fried, lose billionaire status

Nassim Nicholas Taleb, the esteemed author of The Black Swan, was astutely correct when he famously remarked that rising interest rates can melt asset prices like Russian-made butter under the scorching August Abu Dhabi sun.

The world of billionaires continues to grapple with a harsh reality as money becomes more expensive, and geopolitical tensions, coupled with the bursting of the crypto bubble, unleash havoc on both public and private markets.

India's services PMI falls to 57.8 in March

India's services sector expanded again in March, although the sector's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 57.8 from February's 12-year high of 59.4, according to data released by S&P Global on April 5.

