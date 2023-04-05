 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

Top stories running on moneycontrol compiled to keep you ahead of others.

Top stories this afternoon compiled for you.

Adani trumpets stable ties to global banks in bid to ease investor worries

India's Adani group told investors that several top Japanese and European banks have reaffirmed confidence in the embattled conglomerate after it was pummeled by a U.S. short seller's critical report, a company document showed.

Read full story here

 