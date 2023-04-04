 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Here's a compilation of top stories on moneycontrol.

SBI’s YONO story: Drop in new account opening, loan disbursals

State Bank of India’s digital platform has witnessed declines in new account openings and loan disbursals, a Moneycontrol analysis of the lender’s data showed.

Analysts attributed the fall in numbers on the digital banking platform called You Only Need One, or YONO, to technological problems and lack of customer engagement practices.

