Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

SBI’s YONO story: Drop in new account opening, loan disbursals

State Bank of India’s digital platform has witnessed declines in new account openings and loan disbursals, a Moneycontrol analysis of the lender’s data showed.

Analysts attributed the fall in numbers on the digital banking platform called You Only Need One, or YONO, to technological problems and lack of customer engagement practices.

Carmakers slowly rev up sedans with new launches

Mahendra Reddy Vakati, a 30-year-old software engineer in Bangalore, had a Hyundai Creta on lease. As soon as the lease ended, he began looking for a midsize sedan and ultimately booked the MPI SX IVT (Automatic Transmission) variant of the Hyundai Verna, for an on-road price of Rs 17.5 lakh.

Doge in, Larry Bird out: How Elon Musk is reshaping Twitter

April 4, 2023 marks exactly a year since Tesla chief executive Elon Musk first disclosed his stake in social media platform Twitter, which made him the company's largest individual shareholder at the time.

The move eventually culminated in the mercurial tech billionaire buying the social media company in a $44 billion deal on October 28, 2022, after many dramatic twists and turns -- right from legal challenges to public spats to disparaging memes and the threat of a courtroom trial – all of which lasted for months.

Worst of CAD behind India as economists cut forecasts after positive Q3 data

An unexpectedly large fall in India's current account deficit (CAD) in October-December, coupled with a sharp downward revision in the July-September figure, has led economists to see a much more positive outturn for India's external balance for this year as well as the next.

Endorsements for women players: WPL has hit the ball out of the park, say analysts

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket tournament has opened a world of opportunity for female cricketers, who are bagging more deals, at par with some male Indian cricketers in terms of size, and even attracting new categories.

