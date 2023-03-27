Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Mamaearth IPO still in process, engaged with regulators, says CEO Varun Alagh

Mamaearth CEO and co-founder Varun Alagh on March 27 “dismissed” as baseless the reports that said the skincare company had scrapped its initial public offering (IPO) plan.

“Reports of withdrawal of Mamaearth IPO are baseless. We are still in the IPO process, engaging with the regulators and bankers. We should get approval on IPO prospectus by next month,” Alagh told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

EPFO continues to invest in Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises despite the recent rout

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), which manages old-age savings of 27.73 crore Indians, continues to invest in Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports even after the port-to-energy conglomerate’s stocks were pounded rout following a damaging short-seller report.

According to a report in The Hindu on March 27, the subscribers are the captive investors because the two stocks are part of the Sensex and the Nifty that are tracked by EPFO-managed funds.

India's m-cap drops below $3 trillion for the first time in nine months

India's market capitalization has dipped below $3 trillion for the first time in nine months, primarily due to persistent selling pressure caused by the instability of banks in the US and Europe. Deutsche Bank has further intensified worries regarding the well-being of the European banking industry.

India's market capitalization currently stands at $2.99 trillion, a level last seen on 23 June 2022. It is currently ranked sixth among the top 10 most valued countries. Since the beginning of this year, it has experienced a decline of almost $300 billion mcap.

S&P keeps India's economic growth forecast unchanged at 6% in FY24

S&P Global Ratings on Monday kept its forecast for India's economic growth unchanged at 6 percent in the fiscal year starting April 1, before rising to 6.9 percent in the following year.

In the quarterly economic update for Asia-Pacific, S&P sees the inflation rate easing to 5 percent in 2023-24 fiscal, from 6.8 percent in the current financial year.

Supreme Court says borrowers should be heard before banks classify accounts as fraud

Borrowers have the right to be heard before banks classify their accounts as fraud, the Supreme Court ruled on March 27, adding the principles of natural justice must be followed and read into the Reserve Bank of India's master circular on fraud.

