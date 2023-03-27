 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Mamaearth IPO still in process, engaged with regulators, says CEO Varun Alagh

Mamaearth CEO and co-founder Varun Alagh on March 27 “dismissed” as baseless the reports that said the skincare company had scrapped its initial public offering (IPO) plan.

“Reports of withdrawal of Mamaearth IPO are baseless. We are still in the IPO process, engaging with the regulators and bankers. We should get approval on IPO prospectus by next month,” Alagh told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.