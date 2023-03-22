 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories

Here are our top stories this afternoon:

Zomato eating into Swiggy's market pie with Gold loyalty scheme: HSBC

Zomato’s new version of its ‘Gold’ loyalty programme is helping it win market share from rival Swiggy, according to a report by HSBC. It said that the market shares of Zomato and Swiggy are expected to diverge to 57 percent and 43 percent, respectively, in FY24. From March quarter onwards, the Gold programme will cause a negative impact to Zomato's unit economics in the range of Rs 10-12 per order which could concern investors, according to the HSBC analysts. Read more

Bandhan Bank gains on bids for stressed assets, new executive director appointment